Havana, Cuba.- The First Ordinary Period of Sessions of the 10th Legislature of the National Assembly of People’s Power (ANPP) begins today with the analysis of key issues for the socioeconomic development of the country. After two days of debates in its different commissions, the parliamentarians will discuss issues such as the draft Law on […]

Havana, Cuba.- The First Ordinary Period of Sessions of the 10th Legislature of the National Assembly of People’s Power (ANPP) begins today with the analysis of key issues for the socioeconomic development of the country.

After two days of debates in its different commissions, the parliamentarians will discuss issues such as the draft Law on the Military Penal Code and will evaluate the implementation of the Law on Food Sovereignty and Food and Nutritional Security.

According to the ANPP’s work schedule, this Thursday, the deputies will reflect on the fulfillment of the general directives for the fight against crime, illegalities and social indisciplines.

They will also analyze the draft agreement that regulates the link between the members of Cuba’s highest legislative body and their constituents.

On July 18 and 19, the Havana Convention Palace hosted speeches on the production of medicines, the Mother and Child Care Program, teenage pregnancy, the improvement of education and the problems affecting the incipient recovery of the national economy, among others.

In a section such as the one dedicated to food, Esteban Lazo Hernández, member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and president of the ANPP, insisted on the need to increase domestic food production and reduce imports, for example, of products of the standard family basket.

He explained that this is the only way to achieve the food sovereignty to which we aspire.

The severe weather conditions to which the nation will be subjected in the short term, where the increase of temperatures and of the average sea level will directly affect the preservation of the human species, flora and fauna and the achievement of sustainable development, were presented in the debate of the permanent commissions of the Parliament.

From the hands of Leticia Morales González, first deputy minister of Economy and Planning, it was learned that this sector has not yet reached the necessary pace in its growth.

To this end, the official emphasized the need to move forward more quickly in the measures related to the acquisition of foreign currency, the increase of domestic food production, the control of inflation, the national electric system and the organization of economic actors, among others.

In each of the commissions, the importance of the integration of all sectors and the use of the results of scientific research to execute concrete plans that guarantee the gradual recovery of the different spheres of the nation’s development was reiterated.

The First Ordinary Session of the X Legislature of the ANPP will be held until Saturday, July 22nd.