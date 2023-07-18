Havana, Cuba.- Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel and the head of the European Council, Charles Michel, expressed on Monday in Brussels the will to boost economic, trade and cooperation ties between the island and the European Union (EU). At the meeting, held in the context of the III Summit of the Community of Latin American and […]

Havana, Cuba.- Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel and the head of the European Council, Charles Michel, expressed on Monday in Brussels the will to boost economic, trade and cooperation ties between the island and the European Union (EU).

At the meeting, held in the context of the III Summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC)-EU, both interlocutors stressed the importance they attach to the Political Dialogue and Cooperation Agreement, and the progress made in its implementation.

Prior to the important meeting, Díaz-Canel participated in the Caribbean-EU leaders’ meeting, where he advocated a more cooperative and supportive approach towards the South, especially towards the Caribbean region, where there is potential to expand and diversify joint projects in high-priority areas.

“We called for joint efforts to eliminate the huge inequality gap that separates the countries of the Caribbean and the European Union. It is a difficult task, but not impossible,” the dignitary noted on his Twitter profile.