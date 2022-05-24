Havana, Cuba.- The XXI Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Bolivarian Alternative for the Peoples of Our America-People’s Trade Agreement (ALBA-TCP) will take place in Havana next Friday, it was announced.

This was reported by the Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs on its web page.

At the forum, the nations that make up the alliance “will share common development strategies and analyze the regional political situation,” the announcement said.

The meeting will host leaders of Latin American and Caribbean countries that make up the grouping, founded in 2004 at the initiative of Fidel Castro and Hugo Chavez, then presidents of Cuba and Venezuela.

ALBA-TCP emphasizes the fight against social exclusion through collaboration and complementation mechanisms.

The summit in Havana will take place days before the IX Summit of the Americas begins in Los Angeles, whose host, the U.S. government excluded Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela.

This decision was rejected by governments of the hemisphere, including members of ALBA-TCP.