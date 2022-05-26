Havana, Cuba.- The director of the Pan American Health Organization, Carissa Etienne, today described Cuba’s fight against the SARS-CoV-2 virus, the cause of Covid-19, as successful.

Etienne recognized the Caribbean nation’s efforts to contain the spread of the new coronavirus, and highlighted the creation and development of national vaccines to immunize the population, commented Cuba’s Public Health Minister Jose Angel Portal in a message on his Twitter account.

For his part, the director general of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom, thanked Cuba’s support to several nations during the most difficult moments of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I met with Cuba’s Minister of Public Health, Jose Angel Portal to discuss Cuba’s efforts to control Covid-19 and develop effective vaccines,” Adhanom wrote on his Twitter social network account.

I thanked him for Cuba’s solidarity with other countries during the pandemic and for offering his experience and support, commented the WHO’s top official.

Cuba celebrated the Medical Collaboration Day on Monday with the satisfaction of having served in 130 countries with more than 605,698 specialists, a fact that shows the altruism and humanism of the Caribbean island, according to local media.

Currently, the island provides assistance in 59 countries with 25,688 health experts.