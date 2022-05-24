Havana, Cuba.- The 8th International Colloquium “Cultural Diversity in the Caribbean” on Tuesday begins at Casa de las Americas in Havana, with keynote speeches and panels dedicated to the resilience and creation in scenarios of the Covid-19 pandemic.

From the Manuel Galich Hall of that institution, the event includes a study on cultural heritage, community scenarios associated with the global epidemiological crisis and the virtual space from eastern Cuba, by specialist Javier Lafita.

The event, scheduled until May 26, also includes the research related to religious families, social media and challenges in the context of the negative consequences generated by the disease, by Yaniela Morales, from the Institute of Anthropology.

The agenda includes the keynote speech “Impacts of Covid-19 on cultural industries in the Caribbean,” by Jacqueline Laguardia, from the Department of International Relations at the Augustine Campus, in Trinidad and Tobago, and the Chair of Caribbean Studies at the University of Havana.

This Tuesday, Casa de las Americas also proposes a panel on the new ways for the circulation of art, online exhibition platforms, virtual events and young artists, based on the confluence of new alternatives and experiences in the promotion of culture.