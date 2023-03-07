Havana, Cuba.- The president of the Latin American and Caribbean Parliament (Parlatino), Silvia Giacoppo, highlighted in Panama City the historic ties that unite the regional legislature and Cuba. While receiving the ambassador of the island, Victor Cairo, at her headquarters in the Panamanian capital, the Argentine senator praised the active participation of deputies of the […]

Havana, Cuba.- The president of the Latin American and Caribbean Parliament (Parlatino), Silvia Giacoppo, highlighted in Panama City the historic ties that unite the regional legislature and Cuba.

While receiving the ambassador of the island, Victor Cairo, at her headquarters in the Panamanian capital, the Argentine senator praised the active participation of deputies of the National Assembly of People’s Power (ANPP, Parliament) and their leadership in areas such as health and education, among others.

In the talks, which were also attended by deputies Yolanda Ferrer, president of the ANPP’s International Relations Commission; and Miguel Charbonet, head of Parlatino’s education commission, Giacoppo advocated for expanding links with other institutions of the Caribbean nation, such as universities.

In addition, she praised the majority presence of women in the Cuban Parliament and the initiatives on gender equity, while announcing the creation of a Parlatino observatory to monitor and allow access to national legislators to experiences in this area.

During the exchange, Giacoppo thanked for the detailed information received on the advances in science and the pharmaceutical and biotechnological industry in Cuba, which allowed the development of five vaccine candidates amid the health crisis caused by Covid-19. Two of them turned into vaccines that are used in countries like Mexico.

For his part, Cairo highlighted the ties of brotherhood and solidarity with Panama and other countries, strengthened with the presence in 2020 and 2021 of members of the International Medical Brigade ‘Henry Reeve’, who collaborated in the fight against the disease caused by SARS Cov-2, which saved lives.

Ferrer also spoke about the national elections in Cuba on March 26. Cubans will go to the polls to elect the 470 members of the ANPP, a process which, as in previous years, will count on the wide participation of the people