Havana, Cuba.- On Sunday, Panamanians and Cuban residents in that country joined a global campaign against the blockade imposed by the United States on the Caribbean Island for more than 60 years.

With several messages on social networks, members of the National Solidarity Coordinator and the Marti Association of Cuban Residents in Panama condemned Washington’s hostile policy, which has proven to be a failure in its purpose of surrendering the Cuban people, they asserted.

Cuba is better without a blockade, is one of the phrases that have gone viral in the messages of the groups that also demand an end to Washington’s unilateral measures to try to suffocate Cuba in the economic, commercial, and financial spheres.

On his Twitter account, Cuban Ambassador to Panama Victor Cairo denounced the extraterritorial effects of the White House’s policy that prevents third parties from establishing commercial relations with his country, due to threats of sanctions against companies that dare to promote these ties.

The diplomat stated that in Panama, the vast majority of banks refuse to carry out operations with Cuba, due to the unfair inclusion of the Island on Washington’s list of State Sponsors of Terrorism.

This year, several initiatives will take place in Panama to demand the end of the US blockade and claim that far from sponsoring terrorism, Cuba, a victim of this crime against humanity that it fights, and maintains cooperation with brother nations.

At a meeting last Friday with representatives of social, student, solidarity, and Cuban resident organizations, Cuban Minister of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment Rodrigo Malmierca explained how despite the US blockade, his country seeks to expand collaboration with Panama for the production of high-quality medicines at reduced prices, as well as in the development of laboratories whose products improve public health in Latin America and the Caribbean.

At the meeting, Malmierca stressed that Cuba wishes to share with sister nations its remarkable scientific breakthroughs in the development of vaccines and drugs against diseases such as Covid-19, diabetes, and chronic conditions that affect millions of people in the region.

He pointed out that Cuban health professionals who are members of the Henry Reeve International Brigade are ready to serve humanity once again.