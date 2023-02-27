Montevideo, Uruguay.- On Sunday, the Uruguayan Anti-Imperialist Committee of Solidarity with Cuba and the Peoples of the World reaffirmed their rejection of what they described as a criminal economic, commercial, and financial blockade by the United States against the Cuban people. In a communiqué, the Committee recalls that it was in February 1962 when Washington […]

Montevideo, Uruguay.- On Sunday, the Uruguayan Anti-Imperialist Committee of Solidarity with Cuba and the Peoples of the World reaffirmed their rejection of what they described as a criminal economic, commercial, and financial blockade by the United States against the Cuban people.

In a communiqué, the Committee recalls that it was in February 1962 when Washington made official this policy against the Cuban Revolution.

The group stresses that the blockade started with restrictions that affected the marketing of medicines and food and have extended to practically all aspects of Cubans’ life.

The Committed added that Washington’s blockade has been getting worse, as happened during the Covid-19 pandemic, and it is part of the arsenal of attacks that includes invasions and aggression against Cuba.

The blockade against Cuba is a crime against humanity and must cease, concludes the statement, which salutes “all the peoples in the world who organize to make their rejection clear.”