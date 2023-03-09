Havana, Cuba.- On Wednesday, the first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (CC-PCC) and president of the Republic, Miguel Díaz-Canel mourned the death of Ambassador José Agustín Fernández de Cossío Rodríguez, at the age of 89. Through his Twitter account, the dignitary sent his heartfelt condolences to the family and […]

Through his Twitter account, the dignitary sent his heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the diplomat, who was the founder of the Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Minrex).

On that social network, Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez and the rector of the Higher Institute of Foreign Relations, Rogelio Sierra, also expressed their condolences for the death of Fernández de Cossío Rodríguez.

The diplomat, who had a vast and outstanding career in the service of his country, passed away on Tuesday night.

He was a combatant of the underground struggle against the tyranny of Fulgencio Batista (1952-1958) and was president of the University Student Federation (FEU), as well as a founding member of the Revolutionary Directorate 13 de Marzo.

For his combative actions, he was apprehended and tortured at the hands of the Batista tyranny. He was part of the expedition of the Revolutionary Directorate that landed in Nuevitas, Camagüey (center-east) in February 1958.

After the revolutionary triumph of January 1, 1959, José Agustín Fernández de Cossío Rodríguez occupied important leadership positions in the Ministry of Justice, the former State Committee for Economic Collaboration, and the Ministry of Tourism. He joined the Communist Party of Cuba in 1963.

In the Minrex he held the positions of director and vice minister. He also served as ambassador to Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and Japan, and carried out numerous official missions in other countries.

He was a Founder of the PCC and received numerous decorations for his service to the Revolution