New Delhi, India.- Cuba’s Minister of Foreign Trade and Investment, Rodrigo Malmierca Diaz, arrived today in India at the head of a delegation that includes the agriculture, renewable energy and biopharmaceutical sectors.

The Cuban Foreign Minister and the group accompanying him arrived at New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport from Doha, Qatar, where they participated in the 5th United Nations Conference on Least Developed Countries (LDCs).

Malmierca spoke at the meeting on behalf of the 77 + China Group, where he defended the right of the LDCs to receive international assistance, especially from the most developed nations.

He also reaffirmed Cuba’s commitment to the world’s most vulnerable and disadvantaged states to help overcome the obstacles to their sustainable development.

Also in Doha, Cuban representatives denounced the genocidal and criminal economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the U.S. government against the Cuban people for more than six decades.

This Thursday, Cuban Minister Malmierca will hold a meeting in Bengaluru, the capital of the state of Karnataka, in the Deccan Plateau, the fourth most populated Indian city and center of the country’s high-tech industry.

Tomorrow, Friday, the Cuban delegation will visit the Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry at noon and then attend a forum on business opportunities with Cuba.

On Saturday, the Cuban delegation plans to visit the International Manyata Tech Park software technology park in Bangalore.