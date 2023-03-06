Havana, Cuba.- Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel on Sunday sent an embrace to Venezuela in remembrance of the leader of the Bolivarian Revolution, Hugo Chávez, on the tenth anniversary of his physical disappearance. In his Twitter account, the president said that with Army General Raúl Castro and the government delegation accompanying him, he sent his embrace […]

Havana, Cuba.- Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel on Sunday sent an embrace to Venezuela in remembrance of the leader of the Bolivarian Revolution, Hugo Chávez, on the tenth anniversary of his physical disappearance.

In his Twitter account, the president said that with Army General Raúl Castro and the government delegation accompanying him, he sent his embrace and that of the whole island for these 10 years of “painful absence”.

In another message he mentioned the verses of César Vallejo: “There are blows in life so strong…” and catalogued as such the announcement of “that very sad March 5, 2013”, when the current Venezuelan president, Nicolás Maduro, announced to the world the physical departure of the military and politician who changed the destiny of the South American nation.

“Our America lost Bolivar and Fidel (Castro) for the second time and Cuba the best friend. A decade passed and it hurts just the same,” Diaz-Canel stressed.

Also on Twitter, Cuban Vice-President Salvador Valdés referred to Chávez as the most faithful disciple of Simón Bolívar in his role as emancipator of the Venezuelan people, and affirmed that he is in the permanent memory of Cubans.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Manuel Marrero qualified the Bolivarian leader as an extraordinary man, and said that 10 years after his death, his example and ideas continue to be valid.

“His impact on history was like a ray of hope that shook not only Venezuela, but also Our America,” he commented in the social network.

He added that Chávez lives on through the example and courage of President Nicolás Maduro, who is a firm defender of his legacy and has been able to worthily turn the Venezuelan nation into a symbol of resistance.

He assured that Venezuela and the island are nations twinned by history, whose ties were strengthened thanks to the leaders of both peoples, who managed to put into practice the Bolivarian and Marti’s ideology.

The Caribbean nation’s Foreign Ministry added that the Venezuelan’s legacy drives the processes of Latin American and Caribbean integration.