Havana, Mar 5 (RHC) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel received Igor Sechin, CEO of Russian oil company Rosneft, on Saturday afternoon. They also met during the visit of the Head of State to the Russian Federation in November 2022.

At the Palace of the Revolution, Díaz-Canel welcomed Igor Sechin, whom he asked to convey his greetings to President Vladimir Putin, and expressed his gratitude for understanding Cuba’s situation, and doing everything we can do jointly to move forward”.

For his part, Igor Sechin conveyed his president’s greetings to the Cuban government and people and stated that Putin directly and personally supervises all issues and questions concerning cooperation between Russia and Cuba. “On my return, I will certainly convey the results of our talks,” he said.

Before this meeting, the executive director of the Russian oil company Rosneft held an exchange with Deputy Prime Minister Ricardo Cabrisas, in which they reviewed issues related to cooperation relations, especially in the energy sector.

After he visits our country, Igor Sechin will visit Venezuela, where he will be present at the tribute to Commander Hugo Rafael Chávez, on the tenth anniversary of his physical disappearance, which will take place on March 5th.

The cordial exchange was also attended by the Vice Prime Minister of the Republic of Cuba, Ricardo Cabrisas Ruíz; the First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Cuba, Gerardo Peñalver Portal; as well as the First Deputy Minister of Foreign Trade and Investment, Ana Teresita González Fraga.

This Saturday’s meeting has as a precedent the dialogue held in November 2022 between the Cuban President and Igor Sechin, during the President’s visit to the Russian Federation. In that exchange, the First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba thanked a group of gestures that the CEO of the Russian oil company Rosneft had with the island.