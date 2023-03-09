Havana, Cuba.- On Wednesday, Cuba accepted the official request of the Colombian government and the National Liberation Army (ELN) to hold in Havana the third round of peace talks between the two sides. A note published on the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (CubaMinrex) states that “Cuba will make every effort for Peace […]

Havana, Cuba.- On Wednesday, Cuba accepted the official request of the Colombian government and the National Liberation Army (ELN) to hold in Havana the third round of peace talks between the two sides.

A note published on the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (CubaMinrex) states that “Cuba will make every effort for Peace in Colombia. Consequently, Cuba maintained its willingness to continue as Guarantor and Alternative Venue of the Peace Dialogues Table”.

The Foreign Ministry recalls that this was ratified by the President of the Republic, Miguel Díaz-Canel on August 12, 2022, during a meeting held in the Cuban capital between the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Peace of Colombia, Álvaro Leyva Durán, the High Commissioner for Peace of Colombia, Iván Danilo Rueda Rodríguez and Commander Pablo Beltrán for the ELN.

The Second Cycle of the Peace Dialogues Table is being held in Mexico City. A Cuban delegation participated in the two phases held, as well as in the exploratory meetings before the reinstallation of the talks.