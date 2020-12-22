Authorities from Serbia and Cuba addressed cooperation issues in sports on Monday, and agreed on the convenience of carrying out joint projects in 2021.

Belgrade, serbia.- Authorities from Serbia and Cuba addressed cooperation issues in sports on Monday, and agreed on the convenience of carrying out joint projects in 2021.

Serbian Minister of Youth and Sports Vanja Udovicic met with Cuban Ambassador Gustavo Trista del Todo to discuss issues related to possible programs of cooperation for mutual benefit.

The diplomat handed the Serbian minister a letter from the President of the National Institute of Sports, Physical Education and Recreation (INDER), Osvaldo Vento Montiller, in which he extends an invitation to visit Cuba next year.

In the letter, Vento proposed the possibility of signing a program of actions that will contribute to improve sports results by both countries and to approach other issues of bilateral interest by virtue of the relations that unite both peoples and governments.

The host thanked the ambassador for the message and mentioned the possibilities of collaboration in training bases for wrestling and boxing. Both officials agreed on the convenience of promoting joint projects next year, after the current health crisis is overcome.

They also highlighted the existing favorable framework, taking into account the traditionally positive relations between both countries and peoples.

Vanja Udovicic was ratified as Serbia’s minister of of Youth and Sports in the new government elected on October 28 by the National Assembly (Parliament), resulting from the legislative elections of June 22.

He is recognized for a long career as an athlete in his country’s national water polo team, including the gold medal won at the World Championships in Rome in 2009.