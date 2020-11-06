Cuba canceled its participation in the World Wrestling World Cup, scheduled for December 12-20 in Serbia, due to Covid-19, the national federation of that sport reported on Thursday.

The head of the aforementioned entity, Luis de la Portilla, explained that the health crisis worldwide advises not to move Cuban gladiators to Europe.

Quoted by the Jit website, he reiterated that preserving athletes’ health and continuing preparation for the Olympic Games next year in Tokyo are the current priorities.

So far, Cuba has 12 quotas for the event under the five rings in wrestling: six in Greco-Roman style, three in freestyle for men and three for women.

The latest amounts may increase in upcoming pre-Olympic tournaments, with likely dates in March and April.