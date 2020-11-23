The second baseman of the Cienfuegos team, Cesar Prieto, on Saturday broke the record of most consecutive games batting at least one hit on his first time at bat in the National Baseball League of Cuba.

Havana, Cuba.- The second baseman of the Cienfuegos team, Cesar Prieto, on Saturday broke the record of most consecutive games batting at least one hit on his first time at bat in the National Baseball League of Cuba.

Prieto, 22, batted a hit while he was on a two-ball, two-strike count at a game against Toros de Camagüey.

The talented player batted hits in four other games, totaling 40 games hitting at least one hit, as he already had 35 previous games with that score.

The second baseman broke the record set by retired outfielder Rey Isaac, from Santiago de Cuba, who batted 37 hits, and had excelled the performances of baseball stars Lazaro Vargas (Havana) and Jose Dariel Abreu (Santiago de Cuba).