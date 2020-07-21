The U.S. Reverend Jesse Jackson reiterated his recognition of the brigades of the Cuban medical contingent Henry Reeve which today are battling against the Covid-19 in 34 countries around the world.

Washington, United States.- The U.S. Reverend Jesse Jackson reiterated his recognition of the brigades of the Cuban medical contingent Henry Reeve which today are battling against the Covid-19 in 34 countries around the world.

In a video message to the Concert for Cuba, an initiative of the HotHouse Global Cultural Center in Chicago, the civil rights leader thanked the brigades of professionals on the island for their support amid the pandemic.

Founder of the Rainbow Coalition, an organization that works for social justice and civil rights through political activism, Jackson also recalled Cuba’s solidarity with Africa.

During an exclusive interview for Prensa Latina in late June, the Baptist pastor, born in Greenville, South Carolina, who first visited the island in June 1984, emphasized that Cuba’s great achievement is to have trained so many doctors.

He then highlighted the internationalist contribution of the Cuban fighters who contributed to the liberation of Angola and the defeat of apartheid in South Africa.

The Concert for Cuba, streamed worldwide over the weekend, was an unprecedented meeting that brought together intellectuals, filmmakers, politicians, social activists, artists, and musicians who raised their voices against the blockade imposed by the United States on Cuba for almost six decades.

It also served as a platform to support the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize campaign for the Henry Reeve Brigade, a contingent created by the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro, in 2005 and which has since provided aid in Pakistan, Haiti and in the fight against Ebola in Africa.

Americans participating in the Cuba Concert include filmmaker Michael Moore, actors Danny Glover and David Soul, former Smithsonian Institution executive James Early, activists Alicia Jrapko and Medea Benjamin, folk, blues, and jazz singer Barbara Dane, among others.