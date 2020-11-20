The Mexican Senate called on the US government to end the economic, commercial and financial blockade it has implemented against Cuba for more than 50 years, its internal bulletin informs on Thursday.

The Upper House of the Mexican Parliament argues that economic sanctions have prevented Cuba from importing basic medical supplies to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

At the end of Wednesday’s session, Senator Eduardo Ramirez reported today that the Board of Directors signed, by consensus, three pronouncements.

He mentions that, only between 2018 and 2019, losses to Cuban economy amounted to around US$4.34 billion, while restrictions prevented the Cuban government from importing basic medical supplies and medicines to deal with the pandemic.

In addition, Ramirez urged the Secretariat of Foreign Affairs to build spaces for dialogue and negotiation so that the economic sanctions imposed on the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela are reconsidered.

He also expressed his approval for the October 18 elections in Bolivia, and welcomed its citizens’ decision to recover legal and institutional life through democratic circles.