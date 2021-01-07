The normalization of relations between the United States and Cuba would bolster new interests, most obviously in the hard-hit tourist industry of both countries, a US specialist deemed.

Washington, United states.- The normalization of relations between the United States and Cuba would bolster new interests, most obviously in the hard-hit tourist industry of both countries, a US specialist deemed.

Brantly Womack, an expert on China at the University of Virginia’s Miller Center for Public Affairs, considered that restarting relations with Cuba is like picking a ripe plum for the government that will be headed by Joe Biden starting January 20.

In his opinion, included in an assessment of the new executive’s foreign policy issued on The Hill newspaper, he states that President Barack Obama’s opening to Cuba was popular, and former National Security Advisor John Bolton’s anti-Cuban measures hurt both Cuban Americans and Cubans.

Biden, he details, could go beyond reversing Bolton’s actions and return to Obama’s standards by emphasizing a restoration of relations based on mutual respect.

While any movement toward Cuba would oppose the entrenched anti-Cuban lobby, normalization would boost new interests, most obviously in the hard-hit tourism industry, he notes.

The scholar argues that the resumption would be welcomed by most of Latin America and the rest of the world, especially when the UN in its last vote condemned the US blockade against Cuba by 187 votes in favor and three against; as well as the triennial Summit of the Americas, which includes Cuba, will be held in the United States in 2021.