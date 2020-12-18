Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez wrote about Eusebio Leal today that Cuba will remember ‘the illustrious son of Havana, the historian and his friend for his work, legacy and mark on the work of the Revolution.’

Havana city, Cuba.- Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez wrote about Eusebio Leal today that Cuba will remember ‘the illustrious son of Havana, the historian and his friend for his work, legacy and mark on the work of the Revolution.’

Through his account on Twitter, the Foreign Minister echoed the island’s tribute to the architect of the capital’S rescue.

Starting on Thursday, Cuba pays tribute to Eusebio Leal as part of the funeral service in the Capitol, where his ashes are exposed.

Today the Official Duel farewell will have the presence of the highest authorities of the country, representatives of mass organizations, guests of the Historian’s Office, and other personalities and friends. Subsequently, the burial of his remains will be carried out in a family ceremony in the Convent of San Francisco de Asís, at the will of his loved ones.

Previously, the president of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel praised the work of the Havana historian and underlined the people’s shock at his physical departure. ‘Beautiful farewell to the one who did so much to install beauty in the spaces of Cuban everyday life.

Eusebio lives in his work’, the president wrote on his Twitter account. Leal died on July 31, but his funeral services were not held at that time due to Covid-19.

After his death, rulers, academics, historians, artists, intellectuals, leaders of dissimilar guilds mourned the physical loss of whom he was awarded with honors in various nations.