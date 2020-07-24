The Cuban Foreign Minister, Bruno Rodriguez, pointed out that the United States Government prioritizes the electoral campaign before the health situation being experienced by the United States due to Covid-19.

The foreign minister tweeted that the Donald Trump administration prioritizes ‘internal and external actions of electoral demagoguery, instead of assuming priorities that respond to avoiding deaths’, both in the United States and in the rest of the world.

Trump has maintained a contradictory attitude over the course of the health emergency, going from downplaying the disease, denying its impact on American society, and ending with the recommendation of the use of unproven medication, among others.

He has also spoken out against the use of sanitary masks, refusing to wear it himself most of the time, and calling for campaign activities with concentrations of people where they were not required either.

Meanwhile, according to the World Health Organization, up until July 22nd the United States had 3,805,524 infected with the disease, and 140,437 deaths.

The figures pointed to an average of 2,600 new infections every hour, the highest rate in the world, according to Reuters.

Another significant aspect is that while other countries experienced the peak of the epidemic and then the decrease in the curve of active cases, the data for the U.S. shows an accelerating trend in the spread of Covid-19.