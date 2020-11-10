The history of Cuba’s struggles, the U.S. blockade and its genocidal consequences and Fidel Castro’s achievements were the subjects of the talks given by Cuban ambassador here, Gustavo Trista del Todo, in a television appearance.

Svetlana Koprivica, known by the audience as Miss Svetlana, host of the space From another angle of the Studio B channel of this capital, subjected the head of the Cuban diplomatic mission in Serbia to an extensive interview that covered these and other topics such as the figure of the Heroic Guerrilla Ernesto Che Guevara.

Trista del Todo outlined a panorama of the Cuban epic for independence and sovereignty from the Spanish colony in the 19th century to the triumph over the Fulgencio Batista dictatorship led by the historical leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro, on January 1, 1959.

He also talked about the immediate hostility of the United States for the loss of its control over the island, materialized in the economic, commercial and financial blockade of more than 60 years, raised to extremes of genocide by Donald Trump’s administration.

Trista del Todo responded in detail to questions about religion and freedom of worship in Cuba, achievements in sports and renowned figures very popular in Serbia such as Teofilo Stevenson, Alberto Juantorena and Javier Sotomayor, tourism, the tobacco industry and the culture of cigars.