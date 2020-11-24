Cuba will be represented in the ‘America Accesible’ online event, from November 26 to 28, to show what is being done in the country in the computerization of society.

The event that Cuba will host next year in a face-to-face version, according to Jorge Enrique Jerez, a Cuban participant, will be held virtually due to the current epidemiological situation caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

‘For us, it is essential to disclose our country’s intentions to eliminate barriers and to bring digital technologies and facilities to vulnerable communities, women and people with disabilities,’ said Jerez exclusively to Prensa Latina.

Represented by the Cuban Union of Computer Scientists (UIC), participants will show at the event the vision that the computerization of society has to go beyond connectivity and infrastructure.

‘Through technology, people need to have access to services that improve their quality of life, and make them feel decision makers by participating in society,’ noted Jerez, who also participated in the National Internet Governance Forum in 2019.

The ‘America Accesible’ event, convened by the International Telecommunications Union, will witness one of the projects to develop an application for the Heritage Interpretation Center of the city of Camagüey.

Reinaldo Alonso, president of the UIC’s Camagüey branch, explained that in the special case of Cuba, the creation of a Citizen Innovation Laboratory, financed by the European Union, is also a sign of the intentions to strengthen the link between citizens and the digital world.

‘America Accesible’ aims to socialize experiences in each of the countries of the continent, under the premise of appropriating ideas and tools to make technology a way to improve the living conditions of each person independently of the development of each nation.