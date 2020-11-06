Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez today congratulated Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Ralph Gonsalves, and the Unitary Labor Party (ULP), for their electoral victory.

In his Twitter account, the foreign minister highlighted the friendship and cooperation relations between the two nations, on which he expressed the will to continue advancing in their development.

The day before, Gonsalves won for the fifth consecutive time at the polls, according to preliminary figures released this Friday.

The ULP also achieved an important victory, by winning nine of the 15 seats in Parliament, one more than it had until these elections; meanwhile, the opposition New Democratic Party (NDP) now occupy the remaining six.

In his speech as winner, the prime minister maintained that the people of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines supported the progressive agenda for the future established by his party, and rejected ‘the politics of hatred, backwardness and colonialism’.

The ULP leader has led the government of the Caribbean nation since its independence in 1979 and currently holds the presidency of the Caribbean Community (Caricom).

Voter registration for the elections totaled 89,119 people over 18 years of age, out of a total population of 110,000 inhabitants.

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines is among the 10 smallest countries in the world and this month he holds the presidency of the United Nations Security Council, a position he held from last January to December 2021.