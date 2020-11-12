The World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) reported the Covid-19 pandemic affected tourism by 65%.

Havana city, Cuba.- The World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) reported the Covid-19 pandemic affected tourism by 65%.

According to a report received in Havana, at the domestic level (by country) the fall was 33% given the negative effects of the pandemic at global level.

This report indicated the coordinated work between businessmen and authorities is critical to get ahead of this crisis. The recovery of tourism activity demanded an unprecedented global cooperation, allowing safe and coordinated reactivation, Gloria Guevara, WTTC´s CEO, said.

Gloria Guevara participated in the virtual fair Asonahores 2020, organized by the Association of Hotels and Tourism of the Dominican Republic, and also explained that 142.6 million jobs were lost worldwide.

She said it is an unprecedented crisis that really requires an equally unprecedented collaboration. For such a reason, she proposed the G20 a plan to recover 100 million jobs.