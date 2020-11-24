The government of Havana and the European Union (EU) signed collaboration deals to fight the Covid-19 pandemic, local media highlighted on Monday.

According to the Tribuna de La Habana newspaper, the EU’s maximum representative in Cuba, Juan Garay, stressed the importance of Cuban biotechnology and its research institutions to achieve vaccine candidates such as Soberana 1 and 2.

Garay added that those candidates may benefit populations in other nations where the Covid-19 impact leaves a deep trail of deaths and demonstrates the vulnerability of some social groups.

Meanwhile, the head of International Relations of the Havana Government, Luis Carlos Gongora, assured that the deals represent a gesture of solidarity towards Cuba amid difficult conditions in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, which affects all nations.

Cuba and the European Union recently signed a cooperation agreement to implement the ‘Save Lives and Mitigate the Covid-19 Impact’ project, as part of the second Political Dialogue on Sustainable Development.

According to a press release published by the Cuban Foreign Ministry, the deal establishes the financing of 1.5 million euros by the EU, allocated to the actions that will be executed in Cuba to diminish the harmful effects of the current pandemic.