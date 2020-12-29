Havana city, Cuba.- The president of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, praised today the work of the island’s scientists involved in obtaining vaccines against Covid-19, newspaper Granma reported today in its digital version. During his third visit to the Finlay Vaccine Institute (IFV), this Monday, the president was informed about the state of progress of the Sovereign […]

During his third visit to the Finlay Vaccine Institute (IFV), this Monday, the president was informed about the state of progress of the Sovereign in its variants 01 and 02, in the clinical trial phase.

To the Finlay family, along with the other centers that have worked in the development of Soberana, we express our gratitude for what they have done, and respect and trust in what we are going to continue doing, emphasized Díaz-Canel.

He pointed out that their achievements are proof of the capacities created in the country and the commitment of its scientists to the health of the population.

Vicente Vérez, general director of the IFV and leader of the project, reported that Sovereign 01 advances in Phase 1 and 02 enters Phase 2.

He explained that both are reliable in terms of safety and immune response, and explained that Soberana 02, specifically, due to its characteristics, has shown an early immune response (at 14 days), which allows it to go to Phase 2 of the clinical trial in a faster way.

Sovereign 01 has also demonstrated safety and a very good immune response, but it is expected to enter the clinical trial phase in February, due to the time required between one dose and another, he said.

It also ratified the country’s capacity to immunize the Cuban population against the SARS CoV-2 virus in the first half of 2021.