Ciego de Avila, Cuba.-Prime Minister Manuel Marrero urged in this Cuban province to strictly comply with biosafety protocols in tourist facilities to avoid a possible Covid-19 outbreak.

Upon addressing the Provincial Defense Council meeting in Ciego de Avila, Marrero called to be more demanding with travelers who arrive at Jardines del Rey destination regarding security and protection measures.

He recognized the work done in the territory to control the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, reducing cases and decreasing the incidence rate per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 15 days.

For that reason, a change was requested for Ciego de Avila to pass from limited local transmission to Phase II and the remaining municipalities enter on Phase III, a proposal the Government’s Temporary Working Group will assess.

Marrero was also interested on how the recovery of damages caused by heavy rain attributed to Tropical Storm Eta continues as it passed through the territory.