Matanzas, Cuba.- A workshop on the challenges of the hydraulic sector in Cuba stands out in the program of the 1st International Conference on Blue Innovation (Innovazul-2020) scheduled from December 3 to 5, organizers said.

That online meeting will be sponsored by the Information and Technology Management Center (CIGET) in western Matanzas province, and will boost the update and sharing of knowledge in the aforementioned field.

CIGET Director Annia Serrate said that this initiative will consist of three topics: integration of smart systems in business management, open science and innovation, and integrated systems.

‘The entrepreneurship management must be a constant for directors to improve internal controls in all enterprises focused on the economy and sharing the best service and product practices in the socio-productive sectors,’ she added.

According to the expert, the event will include technological innovations of the companies that manage natural resources, in addition to scientific projects related to water treatment and sanitation.

Innovazul-2020 results from an alliance between Cuban and foreign organizations and will ensure technological and digital positioning. It will also comply with health measures of social distancing to tackle Covid-19.

Companies from Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Mexico, Angola, and Cuba have expressed their interest in the conference, in which businesspeople, scholars and civil servants will participate through digital means in most of the topics of the agenda.