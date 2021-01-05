Cuba’s President Miguel Diaz-Canel recognized on Monday healthcare professionals at the main event for the 5th anniversary of the International Siboney Clinic in Havana.

Havana city, Cuba.- Cuba’s President Miguel Diaz-Canel recognized on Monday healthcare professionals at the main event for the 5th anniversary of the International Siboney Clinic in Havana.

As part of the ceremony, the president awarded the distinction Manuel Piti Fajardo to three outstanding professionals, for their permanence in the sector for over 20 years.

Another thirty workers were distinguished for their condition as founders of the institution, Cuban Presidency’s website referred on Twitter.

According to the source, in 2020 the clinic was the health center with the best results in the export of medical services and contributes with its work to the sustainability of the national healthcare system.

In addition, the institution participates in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic by allowing the collection of samples for PCR tests to foreigners who are in the country.

On Twitter, Diaz-Canel highlighted in a message, ‘We attended in early hours the event for the 5th anniversary of the founding of the International Siboney Clinic,’ and made it accompanied with the hashtag #CubaAlive.

The institution, the only one of its kind in Cuba, was created on January 4, 2016, and specializes in aesthetic medicine and quality of life services aimed at improving health and welfare.