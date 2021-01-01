President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Thursday denounced the US efforts to include Cuba in the list of nations that sponsor terrorism.

On his Twitter account, Diaz-Canel described such a maneuver as unilateral, absurd, hypocritical and unfair, and assured that Cuba will denounce every action against it. The US Government welcomes terrorist groups acting against Cuba, the president wrote.

We won’t keep crimes quiet anymore. We will constantly and legitimately denounce all mercenary and imperialist actions against Cuba, the head of State added.

On Wednesday, Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez warned about the pretensions of the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to include Cuba in the aforementioned list, which is prepared by Washington.

On Twitter, Rodriguez noted that with Pompeo’s action the US seeks to please the extreme right wing in Miami, from where terrorist groups act with impunity.

Such a label was first imposed on Cuba in 1982, under the Reagan administration (1981-1989), but it was eliminated in 2015 in the middle of the process of normalization of relations initiated in late 2014 by then Presidents Raul Castro and Barack Obama.

According to press reports, Pompeo has three weeks to decide whether to include Cuba again in that unilateral list, which would limit the possibilities of President-elect Joe Biden to reverse Donald Trump’s foreign policy decisions.