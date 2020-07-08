he President of the Republic of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, is participating this Wednesday in the virtual World Leaders’ Day of the International Labor Organization (ILO) Summit on COVID-19 and the World of Work, together with heads of state and government and prominent global employer and trade union leaders.

Under the theme “Building a better future for work”, the event provides a high-level platform where government, employer and worker representatives, together with other high-level stakeholders, can address the economic and social impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in each of their countries and regions.

One year after celebrating the ILO’s centenary, Cuba, as a founding country, presents its experiences in labor protection during this phase of confronting the new coronavirus pandemic.