Havana, Cuba.- Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez today highlighted the legacy of leader Fidel Castro in the island’s diplomacy.

‘Four years after his physical departure, the legacy multiplies. It lasts in Revolutionary Diplomacy,’ read the headline of his Twitter account.

The Foreign Minister recalled a phrase from the leader about the importance of living based on Cuban principles, ethics and ideals.

‘The grateful ones will accompany you,’ added the head of the island’s diplomacy.

A day of remembrance of Fidel Castro is commemorated today in Cuba, on the fourth anniversary of the departure of the leader of the Revolution.

Regarding the date, cultural, academic and political organizations of the largest of the Antilles call for tribute activities in the national territory, especially in a virtual way complying with the health measures against Covid-19.

As part of the commemoration, university students will pay tribute to the Commander in Chief at night from the steps leading to the University of Havana, where he studied law and began his active political life.

Fidel Castro was born in Birán (east) on August 13, 1926 and died in Havana, on November 25, 2016.

He led one of the most influential insurgent movements in Latin America in the 50s of last century.

With the 1959 victory, the Revolution challenged the United States as a model of resistance of Latin America and elsewhere.

The Cuban process transformed the dependency established by the Monroe Doctrine with a far greater impact on the continent than any other Latin American insurrection of the last century.

As the founder of the first socialist state in the Western Hemisphere, the Cuban leader designed, guided and executed a foreign policy of clear independence and global reach.