Havana, Cuba.- The president of CIMEX Corporation, Hector Oroza Busutil, announced on Wednesday that beginning in September, wholesale markets will operate island-wide as part of the newly announced strategy to boost the economy and face the world crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking at the Mesa Redonda national televised TV program, Oroza said that purchases in these markets would be paid exclusively with US dollar debit cards. Each province will have one of such wholesale markets, except Havana, which will have two.

The measure, long-awaited by the non-state sector, is expected to provide relief to the retail sales markets, which has been meeting demands by citizens and the self-employed.

The executive added that state enterprises will not have access to these wholesale markets and will only provide services to 100% foreign capital and mixed-companies and the non-state sector, including cooperatives and the self-employed.

To enroll to have access to these new stores, Oroza said customers would have to provide documents accrediting their status within the approved sectors and have a foreign currency debit card since transactions will not involve cash.