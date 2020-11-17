The proposal for an Agrarian Extension Policy in Cuba is being assessed for its possible implementation, after being submitted to President Miguel Díaz-Canel and other government leaders.

Havana, Cuba.- The proposal for an Agrarian Extension Policy in Cuba is being assessed for its possible implementation, after being submitted to President Miguel Díaz-Canel and other government leaders.

The document is part of the contributions made during exchanges promoted by the country’s leadership with scientists, specialists and producers linked to food and nutritional sovereignty issues.

In this regard, the General Director of the Grain Research Institute, Telce Gonzalez, detailed the objectives of the policy to update the foundations that support the agrarian extension system as a process to make the development in this sector much easier.

It also establishes both concepts and principles for the structural, managerial and functional organization of this system, and also sets up indicators to monitor and assess its efficiency and effectiveness.

According to President Miguel Díaz-Canel, the Ministry of Agriculture must reconcile all elements proposed and think about the working system so as to put this policy into practice, in addition to taking into account the evaluation mechanisms, so that once it is implemented, its impact can be analyzed.

Science, technology and innovation play a paramount role, the Cuban president said, stressing the significance of viewing agricultural extension as a systemic, interdisciplinary and interactive process in which knowledge, skills and information are generated and exchanged too.