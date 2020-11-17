Senator Michelle Greaume on Tuesday urged the government to work with Cuba in the health sector, particularly in the development of a vaccine to fight Covid-19.

In a letter addressed to Health Minister Olivier Veran, the Nord department senator stated that an effective product would emerge from this collaboration to face the current global pandemic, accessible for all and without discrimination linked to the countries’ financial resources.

Greaume, who is also a member of the Communist Party and the Foreign Affairs, Defense and Armed Forces Committee at the Senate, recognized the quality and innovation of the island’s scientific research in the pharmaceutical field, despite the impact of the US economic, commercial and financial blockade in the sector.

Unfortunately, the Helms-Burton Act continues affecting Cuba, depriving its people of basic products and limiting the purchase of raw materials for the pharmaceutical industry, Greaume wrote in the letter, regarding the regulation that codifies the blockade since 1996, used by President Donald Trump to tighten the extraterritorial nature of the siege.

About this issue, the senator pointed out that the French-Cuban cooperation would guarantee those raw materials to achieve a fast and effective vaccine.