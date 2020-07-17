Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel welcomed the brigade of health professionals that collaborated in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Upon the arrival of this group in the early hours of the morning at the José Martí International Airport in Havana, its members received via video the gratitude and recognition of the head of state on behalf of Army General Raúl Castro, the Cuban Communist Party and the population.

Díaz-Canel affirmed that the example of consecration of these health collaborators ratifies the humanist and solidarity vocation, as well as the strength of the health system.

In statements to the press, Dr. Anays Rodriguez, one of the 11 members of this group, highlighted the welcome received from the authorities and the people of the small Caribbean nation where the medical brigade already in that country was inserted for more than two months to provide health care and advice.

He stated that this new experience as a member of the Henry Reeve Internationalist Contingent, specialized in situations of disasters and serious epidemics, allowed him to reaffirm values such as altruism and humanism, which characterize Cuba’s doctors.

He also expressed the group’s willingness to return if necessary to support that country’s strategy to deal with the pandemic.

Cuban professionals provided 15,000 medical consultations and performed 200 surgical interventions in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Cuban doctors, nurses and health technicians were already present in 58 countries before this health emergency was declared.