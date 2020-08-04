Havana, Cuba.- Cuba will attend, as president pro tempore of the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC), the 35th session of the Committee of this regional bloc, according to reports.

The meeting will be held virtually on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, between 11:00 and 13:00 local time, Granma newspaper stated.

The main objective of this Committee is to elect, among the member states of the bloc, the next Latin American or Caribbean country that will hold the presidency pro tempore of the Commission in its 38th period of session.

Cuba has held the presidency pro tempore of ECLAC since May 2018, when the Commission’s 37th session was held.

During these two years, the nation has represented the Latin America and the Caribbean countries in different international forums and meetings, has chaired the main meetings of the Commission and has promoted concrete actions in pursuit of sustainable development in the region.

In this meeting, Rodrigo Malmierca, Cuban Minister of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment, will present his country’s main results and experience as president pro tempore of ECLAC.