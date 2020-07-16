Cuba on Wednesday presented the Friendship Medal to the ambassador of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, Nguyen Trung Thanh, for fulfilling his diplomatic mission on the island.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Anayansi Rodriguez highlighted the professional and responsible work carried out by the Asian diplomat since January 2017.

She expressed that Nguyen Trung Thanh always promoted the bilateral economic-commercial and cooperation ties, as well as the need to strengthen and take them to higher level.

Likewise, she highlighted the momentum the relations between both governments had, with several government, partisan and social movement visits, including that of the Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel.

Rodríguez explained the need to enhance collaboration with the eastern country in different sectors such as biotechnology, construction, education, agriculture, commerce, and in particular those related to medicine.

For his part, Nguyen Trung Thanh recalled the legacy of the socialist leaders Ho Chi Minh and Fidel Castro, who, he said, founded a special relationship between the two countries, which today is an invaluable treasure and must be preserved by future generations.

The ambassador congratulated Cuba for the fruitful fight against the Covid-19 pandemic that is affecting 185 nations.