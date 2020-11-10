Cuba on Tuesday joined the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation (TAC) of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) with the unanimous and signed approval of the foreign ministers of the 10 member states of the bloc.

The ceremony took place during a virtual meeting held in Vietnam, rotating chair of the bloc, and the participation of the foreign ministers of Brunei, Cambodia, the Philippines, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

Cuba is honored to have the friendship of each 10 ASEAN member states, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez told his colleagues from Havana after the Treaty was signed.

The Cuban foreign minister suggested the possibility to cooperate with the countries of the bloc in sectors such as biotechnology and pharmaceuticals, export professional services, provide medical services, teach the Spanish language, culture, sports and confront climate change.

Rodriguez reiterated the condolences by the Cuban government and people to Cambodia, the Philippines, Laos, Thailand and Vietnam for the human and material losses caused by recent weather events.

In addition to Cuba, Colombia and South Africa also joined the Treaty this Tuesday.

TAC emerged in February 1976 in Bali, Indonesia. About 40 States has so far signed that Treaty.