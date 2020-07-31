General director of Consular Affairs and Cuban Residents Abroad of the Foreign Ministry Ernesto Soberón praised the collective work that allowed today the return to Cuba of more than 5,000 stranded by Covid-19.

Havana, Cuba.- General director of Consular Affairs and Cuban Residents Abroad of the Foreign Ministry Ernesto Soberón praised the collective work that allowed today the return to Cuba of more than 5,000 stranded by Covid-19.

Only the teamwork work has been able to guarantee the return of five thousand 347 Cubans, on 84 flights from 54 countries, Soberón wrote on his Twitter account.

Once in Cuba, all will join the collective effort to gain control over Covid-19, added the manager.

Upon arrival to the largest of the Antilles, in accordance with the health protocol, travelers move to isolation centers, where they remain for 14 days until ruling out a possible infection of the disease, which affected here more than 2,600 people and left 87 dead.