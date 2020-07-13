Cuban health authorities said Sunday that if the Russian drug Avifavir shows positive effects in the treatment of patients with Covid-19, it could be added to the care protocol developed in the country against that disease.

‘If it has positive effects, our country will acquire it for the treatment of patients,’ said Dr. Francisco Duran, National Director of Epidemiology of the Ministry of Public Health, during the usual morning press conference where the data of Covid-19 in Cuba and the world are updated.

The Avifavir, developed by the Russian Direct Investment Fund and the pharmaceutical group ChemRar, was approved by the Ministry of Health of that Eurasian country at the end of May.

As explained by Dr. Durán, this is a generic version of Favipiravir (another Japanese antiviral used for several years against Influenza); but there is evidence of its effectiveness especially in the treatment of patients in the initial and middle stage of the disease.

Some experts say it’s a bit early to identify it as a Covid-19 drug, since clinical trials are still being conducted with it, Duran added.

The specialist recalled that currently there are about 25 clinical trials being developed in different countries of the world.