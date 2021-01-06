Cuba’s Deputy Foreign Minister Anayansi Rodriguez on Tuesday condemned the attacks against the Aden Airport in Yemen, during the arrival of a plane with the newly elected government of that country.

Havana city, Cuba.- Cuba’s Deputy Foreign Minister Anayansi Rodriguez on Tuesday condemned the attacks against the Aden Airport in Yemen, during the arrival of a plane with the newly elected government of that country.

In a message posted on her Twitter account, the deputy minister extended her country’s condolences to the victims’ families and loved ones.

‘We condemn the December 30 attacks on Aden Airport, which have brought about some 30 deaths and dozens of injured,’ she further wrote.

On December 30, news agencies reported on several impacts of reactive shells at the airport, as the aircraft with members of the new Yemeni government was arriving from Saudi Arabia.

The blasts, one of which impacted the waiting room of the air terminal, also caused some 60 wounded, according to estimates by the capital’s television station broadcast that day.

Another explosion was heard later near the El Maaskik Presidential Palace, where the ministers were taken following the attack, after the army destroyed a drone loaded with explosives in midair.