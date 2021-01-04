Since January 1, Copa Airlines has been operating three weekly flights between Panama and Cuba, due to a reduction in the arrivals of international travelers decreed by Cuba, it was reported in this capital.

A press releasenote from the company said that all three authorized weekly flights will operate from/to the Jose Marti Airport in Havana on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Copa Airlines also informed that all flights from/to Santa Clara and Holguin, in central Cuba, will be canceled ‘until further notice.’

‘In addition, during the first weeks of January, Copa Airlines will operate special flights to allow passengers in Cuba to return to their cities of origin,’ said the press release, published on the company’s website.

Copa Airlines warned that tickets will be valid through December 31, 2021, without any additional action from your end. Once passengers are ready to travel, they can plan their flight by contacting the airline’s travel agency or reservation center.

By late December, given the increase in the number of imported Covid-19 cases linked to Cuban citizens arriving from countries such as the United States, Mexico and Panama, Cuban health and airport authorities decided to reduce the arrivals of travelers from those destinations as of January 1.