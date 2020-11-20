Authorities from China and Cuba unveiled a monolith on Friday as a tribute to the first visit Commander Ernesto Che Guevara made to this country, shortly after the diplomatic relations between the two countries were established six decades ago.

A phrase written by the deceased fighter evoking the pacifist nature of the Cuban Revolution was inscribed on the rock. It is located at Beijing Peace Garden, right next to another stone located two years ago to honor Fidel Castro.

Havana Ambassador to Beijing Carlos Miguel Pereira and Li Ruohong, president of China World Peace Foundation, unveiled that symbol in front of Chinese leaders, members of diplomatic missions and friends of Cuba.

Pereira defined Che Guevara as the leader of the revolutionary diplomacy emerged on January 1, 1959, and described his first trip to China as one of the events that marked the development of uninterrupted relations, founded on friendship and mutual respect.

The activity included the performance of artists from the countries, a video screening and a display with emblematic products and goods from Cuba’s export portfolio.

The Cuban Embassy delivered the Foundation and the Communist Youth League of China a distinction on occasion of the 60th anniversary of the establishment of the diplomatic relations.

The diplomatic mission also granted Cen Chulan, Che’s translator on that visit, a commemorative medal.