Ottawa, Canada.- Canada’s Nobel Peace Prize Project on Wednesday called Mail Art in support of the nomination of Cuba’s ‘Henry Reeve’ International Medical Brigade for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize.

The initiative shows growing support to grant the Noble Prize to the Cuban medical personnel for their commendable work in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic in several countries on the 15th anniversary of the contingent, according to a communiqué.

The Nobel Peace Project was founded in 1998 in the city of Nobel, in Ontario, by artists Susan Gold and AG Smith, and it is an international initiative by Mail Art that consists of sending small-format artworks through the postal service and began in the 1960s, becoming a global movement that is still in force at present.

The communiqué, published on the group’s website, notes, ‘Bring back honor to the Nobel Peace Prize through the recognition of internationalism, justice, and good health for people of the world leading to world Peace’.

The group called on those interested to send Mail Art in support of the Cuban medical brigades, which will be exhibited at the ‘One Ten Park’ Studio in Windsor, Ontario, on February 1, 2021.