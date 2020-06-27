At the close of yesterday, June 26, 138 patients are admitted to hospitals for epidemiological clinical surveillance. Another 112 people are monitored in their homes, from Primary Health Care

HAVANA, Cuba. – At the close of yesterday, June 26, 138 patients are admitted to hospitals for epidemiological clinical surveillance. Another 112 people are monitored in their homes from Primary Health Care.

For COVID-19, two thousand 288 samples were studied, resulting in 5 positive samples. The country accumulates 163 thousand 962 samples made and 2 thousand 330 positive (1.4%). Therefore, at the close of yesterday, 5 new cases are confirmed, for a cumulative figure of 2 thousand 330 in the country.

The five confirmed cases were Cuban. Of the diagnosed, 4 (80%) were confirmed case contacts and 1 (20%) with the source of infection abroad. Of these 3 (60%) were female and 2 (40%) male. By age group: 2 were under 20, 2 from 20 to 60 and 1 over 60. 80% (4) of the positive cases were asymptomatic.

Details of the 5 confirmed cases:

Cienfuegos

51-year-old Cuban citizen. Resident in Cienfuegos municipality, province of the same name. Traveler from Mexico. A contact of confirmed cases abroad. 7 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Mayabeque

Cuban citizen, 1 year old. Resident in San Jose de las Lajas municipality, Mayabeque province. A contact of a previously confirmed case. 20 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Cuban citizen, 21. Resident in San Jose de las Lajas municipality, Mayabeque province. A contact of a previously confirmed case.

20 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Cuban citizen, 65. Resident in San Jose de las Lajas municipality, Mayabeque province. A contact of a previously confirmed case. 20 contacts are kept under surveillance.

18-year-old Cuban citizen. Resident in San Jose de las Lajas municipality, Mayabeque province. A contact of a previously confirmed case. 20 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Of the 2,330 patients diagnosed with the disease, 55 (2.3%) are kept admitted with a stable clinical evolution. 86 deaths (1 in the day), two evacuees and 2 thousand 187 recovered patients (94%) (7 yesterday) are reported. Patients in critical or severe condition are not reported.

78-year-old Cuban citizen died from Cotorro. Personal pathological background: arterial hypertension. She had a 23-day hospital stay. She was admitted to therapy for light dyspnoea and decay. She increased dyspnea and exhaustion, was intubated and ventilated in controlled mode. Bibasal inflammatory lesions were observed in the Rx. On June 22 she remained ventilated in controlled mode, and had bleeding from orotracheal tube. The evolution was characterized by the persistence of respiratory distress despite the actions and maneuvers of ventilatory support carried out. She presented a complete acute left branch blockage, indirect sign of acute myocardial infarction, she made an initial cardiorespiratory arrest and cardiopulmonary resuscitation maneuvers were performed. She left cardiorespiratory arrest with unstable hemodynamics. Second cardiorespiratory stop, resuscitation maneuvers were performed that were not effective. We deeply regret what happened and convey our condolences to her family and friends.

Until June 26, 185 countries with COVID-19 cases are reported with 9 million 581 thousand 803 confirmed cases (+187 thousand 196) and 489 thousand 182 deaths (+6 thousand 714), for a lethality of 5.11% (-0.03).

In the Americas region, they are reported 4 million 821 thousand 970 confirmed cases (+107 thousand 309), 50.32% of the total reported cases worldwide, with 238 thousand 690 dead (+5 thousand 005) for a lethality of 4.95% (-0.01).



