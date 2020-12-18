The second group of a Cuban medical brigade to contribute to the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic traveled to Mexico City on Thursday.

According to Cubaminrex, the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the dispatch of healthcare professionals from the Henry Reeve International Medical Contingent took place after Mexican authorities requested their presence.

The medical brigade is made up of 500 collaborators, who will join their Mexican colleagues to control the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus.

In previous months, over 800 Cuban health professionals provided medical careattention in cities of that nation, where they assisted Covid-19 patients, the Ministry of Public Health reported on its website.

So far, 54 medical brigades made up of over 4,000 Cuban healthcare professionals provided services in 39 nations, the source added.