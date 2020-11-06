Over a hundred Cuban healthcare professionals are traveling on Thursday to Azerbaijan to reinforce their collaboration in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic in that Caucasian nation.

Havana city, Cuba.- Over a hundred Cuban healthcare professionals are traveling on Thursday to Azerbaijan to reinforce their collaboration in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic in that Caucasian nation.

The medical brigade made up of 48 specialist doctors, 70 graduates in different branches, 60 of them in nursing, will join the Henry Reeve Medical Contingent that came to that country four months ago to treat Covid-19 cases.

The Deputy Minister of Public Health Marcia Cobas championed those professionals at the Central Unit for Medical Cooperation in this capital.

In the event, Rolando Montero, head of the mission, expressed the humanist vocation of the Revolution, which allows solidarity to be extended to the world.

Thousands of lives have been saved in over 57 years of healthcare collaboration worldwide are an expression of the professionalism and quality of Cuban medicine, he noted.

Azerbaijan today amounted to 58,282 Covid-19 cases, including 1,242 infections in the last 24 hours, and 15 deaths in that same period, rising the death toll to 768 since the onset of the pandemic in March.

The Henry Reeve Contingent that travels to that country on Thursday is the 53rd that Cuba sends to collaborate in the fight against Covid-19 in 39 countries.