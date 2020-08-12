The Provincial Defense Council (CDP) in Pinar del Rio described on Tuesday as essential the strict compliance with the measures to fight against the Covid-19 pandemic to avoid a setback in containing the spread of SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus.

The western territory, which is going through the third phase of recovery, has been implementing new actions from Friday to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus that already reports 63 Covid-19 cases here.

The vice president of that body, Ruben Ramos, called for fighting against Covid-19 on all fronts with the common interest in stopping the spread of the pandemic.

For the provincial director of Public Health, Ariel Godoy, a setback in such management would be a defeat in the fight against the pandemic.

That is why, he insisted on preventive measures such as hand washing and surface hygiene, as well as the use of facemasks, which considerably reduced the number of respiratory diseases in the last five months by constituting a kind of barrier against infections, he explained.

On the borders of the province of Pinar del Rio with the territories of Havana and Artemisa, where the most numerous Covid-19 cases are reported in Cuba, the authorities and health personnel constantly check the temperature of travelers and sanitize vehicles at their entrance or exit.